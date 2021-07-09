ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 485,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.