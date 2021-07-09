Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 55,711 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $802,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $9.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.56. 80,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

