Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,731.81. 191,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,855. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,759.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,345.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

