Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,729.58. The stock had a trading volume of 184,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,759.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,345.29.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also: What does a hold rating mean?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.