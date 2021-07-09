Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,729.58. The stock had a trading volume of 184,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,759.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,345.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.