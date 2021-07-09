Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,067,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA remained flat at $$58.23 during midday trading on Friday. 307,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,420,418. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

