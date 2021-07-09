Phore (PHR) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Phore has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $9,132.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.33 or 0.00419537 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,425,763 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

