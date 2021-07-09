Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

ATH stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,479. Athene has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Athene by 288.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 35.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.