$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.84. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,159 shares in the company, valued at $8,294,392.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,294. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $277.69. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

