Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.15 Million

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce $272.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.00 million and the lowest is $262.30 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $123.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HGV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.