Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce $272.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.00 million and the lowest is $262.30 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $123.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HGV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

