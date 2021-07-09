$37.50 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post sales of $37.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $36.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $149.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $158.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.67 million, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $161.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

KREF traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,598. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

