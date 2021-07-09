$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after buying an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after buying an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,346,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 6,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

