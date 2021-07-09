Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Down 5.5%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.20. 3,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 241,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

