Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 145 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $241.04. The stock has a market cap of $465.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

