Analysts Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to announce sales of $838.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $844.00 million and the lowest is $829.00 million. Snap posted sales of $454.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,209,139 shares of company stock valued at $261,815,984.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633,973. Snap has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

