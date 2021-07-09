-$0.15 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,831. The company has a market capitalization of $709.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.