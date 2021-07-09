BonusCloud Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,890.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 38% against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $63,890.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00055099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.00904964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

