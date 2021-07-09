SafeInsure (SINS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $60.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $167,057.81 and $60.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00023511 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004008 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001365 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001533 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,095,311 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

