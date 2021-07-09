3,769 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.98. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $375.14 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

