Governors Lane LP Purchases Shares of 980,100 Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 980,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,742,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

OTCMKTS SSAAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. 258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,772. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.