Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,563,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $313.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,261. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $309.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.42. The company has a market cap of $198.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.