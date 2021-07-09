Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 743 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.20.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.08 on Friday, reaching $412.23. 141,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,436. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $408.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.42. The firm has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

