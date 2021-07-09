$182.25 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report $182.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.10 million and the highest is $182.40 million. Unifi posted sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $665.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.20 million to $665.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $723.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

UFI stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,357. Unifi has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.93 million, a PE ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Unifi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.