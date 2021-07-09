BlackCoin Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.26 million and $24,534.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020052 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,767,300 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

