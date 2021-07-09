$223.83 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce sales of $223.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $228.25 million. TriMas reported sales of $199.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $856.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $883.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $901.60 million, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $947.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. 642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 195.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after buying an additional 1,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,442,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 1,798.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 270,842 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TriMas by 77.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

