Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.13. 6,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

