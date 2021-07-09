Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 4,900 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DRI traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

