Mark T. Haley Purchases 1,550 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) SVP Mark T. Haley acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,725.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ASG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,124. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

