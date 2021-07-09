Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Mattern Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,038,341. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

