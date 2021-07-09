DSAM Partners London Ltd Trims Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

DSAM Partners London Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,334 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech comprises 1.0% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Krystal Biotech worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,831. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

