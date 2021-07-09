DSAM Partners London Ltd Buys New Stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,223,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,000. ACE Convergence Acquisition comprises approximately 2.3% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,853,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,604,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 10,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,407. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

