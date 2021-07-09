PARSIQ Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $56.25 million and $744,584.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00232469 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.30 or 0.00708002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,531,070 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

