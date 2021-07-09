Zacks: Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 308.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 190,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,706. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.