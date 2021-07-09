Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

TVTX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,242. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

