DSAM Partners London Ltd Has $961,000 Stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned about 0.26% of Acutus Medical worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFIB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:AFIB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.85. 424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,870. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

