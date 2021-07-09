Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by DSAM Partners London Ltd

DSAM Partners London Ltd lowered its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

