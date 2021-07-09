51,535 Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Bought by Omega Fund Management LLC

Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Immunocore accounts for approximately 0.3% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $45,981,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $13,633,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $4,151,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Immunocore stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.99. 2,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,860. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.