American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing steadily. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with 11 military bases, which assure a steady flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly to upgrade its infrastructure. The utility has ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations. It also boosts shareholder value by increasing dividends. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company depends on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings and this excessive reliance might affect financial performance. Also, the utility operates in a highly-regulated environment. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties. Moreover, its aging pipelines heighten the possibility of breakage and could result in contamination.”

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:AWR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.98. 952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,256. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

