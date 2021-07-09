ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Shares Sold by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP decreased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,748 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARYA. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter valued at $2,833,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter valued at $5,425,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III alerts:

Shares of ARYA remained flat at $$11.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 366,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,123. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 497,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,666,988 shares of company stock worth $56,678,229.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.