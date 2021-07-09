Courage Capital Management LLC Sells 11,019 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Courage Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Courage Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,636,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,730,000 after buying an additional 1,236,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after buying an additional 893,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after buying an additional 276,353 shares during the period.

GDXJ stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 188,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,417. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

