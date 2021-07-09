Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.38 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. 69,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,161. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

