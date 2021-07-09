Governors Lane LP Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000. Governors Lane LP owned about 7.34% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,432,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $84,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $476,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $344,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

