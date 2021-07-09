Governors Lane LP Purchases New Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 461,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,851,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

NASDAQ MRAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 149,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,241. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

