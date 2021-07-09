800,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) Bought by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $85,000.

GTPBU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,388. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

