Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.29-1.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $28.98. 81,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,832. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $728,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $178,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,679 shares of company stock worth $18,915,672 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

