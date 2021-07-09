Governors Lane LP Trims Stake in one (NYSE:AONE)

Governors Lane LP cut its stake in one (NYSE:AONE) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,956 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP owned about 1.99% of ONE worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AONE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ONE in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

ONE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 5,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,669. one has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of ONE in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About ONE

one does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

