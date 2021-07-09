Governors Lane LP Sells 118,847 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Governors Lane LP lowered its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,847 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for approximately 1.0% of Governors Lane LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in PG&E by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in PG&E by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,399,000 after buying an additional 6,970,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after buying an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

PCG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 84,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,290,819. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

