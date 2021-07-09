ArGoApp Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00046669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00124602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00164293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.76 or 0.99986926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.57 or 0.00945535 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

