Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,295 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $23,905,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

