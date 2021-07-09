Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $879.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post $879.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $878.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $690.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTD stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,423.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,316.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $811.97 and a 1 year high of $1,436.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.