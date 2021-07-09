Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,365,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.93. The stock had a trading volume of 127,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,433. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.97. The company has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

